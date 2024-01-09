Marion Boy Dies in Accidental Shooting

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office is reviewing an accidental shooting involving two juveniles after a male fatally shot a younger boy in the chest in Marion on New Year’s Day, according to a news release.
The reporting party told dispatch the Jan. 1 incident was an accident.
Responding deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the juvenile did not survive.
The Flathead County Detective Division investigated the incident and the county attorney’s office and Youth Court is reviewing the case.
