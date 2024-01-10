Flathead County Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan Announces Candidacy for District Court

Flathead County Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan on Jan. 10 announced his candidacy for a seat as a district court judge in the 2024 election, running on a campaign of “fairness, integrity, and impartiality,” according to a Wednesday news release.

The seat is currently held by Judge Robert B. Allison, who has not announced if he is seeking re-election.

“I am honored to throw my hat in the ring for the position of Flathead County District Court Judge, Department 2,” Sullivan stated in the release. “My career has been defined by a commitment to justice and the well-being of our community. I am eager to bring my experience, values, and dedication to the bench, ensuring that our legal system serves the needs of the people.”

Sullivan was elected as a Flathead County Justice of the Peace in 2018 and he worked as a private attorney representing clients in civil and criminal cases for 10 years prior.

Born in Flathead County, Sullivan left the area to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Montana before obtaining a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2009.

Sullivan is a fifth-generation Montanan and said his great-great grandfather Joe Ganger was the first Flathead County Sheriff, according to the news release.

