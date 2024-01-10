fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Monkey Bar Creep

By

12:17 a.m. About 30 kids were just hanging out near their school.

8:42 a.m. A couple of kids trying to sneak out of school were reported by a passing police officer.

10:45 a.m. A pile of catalytic converters was left under a tree.

2:58 p.m. Someone’s dog had been barking “for about a year non-stop,” but wasn’t currently barking.

3:26 p.m. A man who said he was “exercising” on a school playground stated he didn’t realize it was private property. After speaking to officers he got in his big white van and drove away.

5:20 p.m. A distraught woman called 911 to report she’d lost her boss’s dog she was watching.

6:54 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor’s dog was in their yard, and this was the 21st time they’d called it in since Halloween.

10:55 p.m. A man was taking a bath in a casino bathroom and threatened to use his ax against anyone who made him leave.

