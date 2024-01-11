East Glacier Man Sentenced to Prison in Two Assaults on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

A 25-year-old East Glacier man who admitted to beating a victim and stabbing another victim in two separate assaults on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced on Jan. 10 to 41 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Frank David Francis Boy pleaded guilty in 2023 to assault with a dangerous weapon and to assault resulting in serious bodily injury for separate incidents before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris.

According to court documents, Boy was drinking alcohol with friends in East Glacier on Sept. 18, 2022 when they drove to a house party in Browning where the first victim lived.

Boy and the victim arm-wrestled and then got into a wrestling match, which led to a disagreement.

Boy and his companions were told to leave, but Boy refused, and his friends pulled Boy from the residence. As they were walking away, Boy turned around and began to engage with the victim, who started backing up when Boy stabbed the victim several times in the shoulder and back.

The victim was flown to a Great Falls hospital for treatment.

In the second assault, Boy on March 22, 2023 was drinking alcohol and driving around with friends toward East Glacier.

The victim was reclined in the front passenger seat and fell asleep when another passenger told Boy that the victim would assault her later.

Boy stopped the vehicle in the middle of an intersection and began assaulting the victim, striking him repeatedly in the face and causing serious injuries. He was flown to a Great Falls hospital for treatment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the cases. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services conducted the investigations.