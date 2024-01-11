Northwest Montana Winter Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations

The Beacon staff will continue to update this list of known closures and cancellations due to the arctic storm. Email [email protected] with additional information we may have missed.

Roads

Hodgson Road between Trumble Creek and Whitefish Stage.

Four Mile Drive between Stillwater and West Springcreek Road.

Whitefish Mountain Resort

All lifts and terrain at Whitefish Mountain Resort will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12.

Whitefish Mountain Resort has closed all operations for the rest of Thursday.

IFSA Freestyle Competition canceled this weekend.

School-Related Closures and Cancellations

All public and private schools in the Flathead Valley –– with the exception of Cayuse Prairie –– will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12. The Evergreen School District and OneSchool Global will be operating with remote learning. For up-to-date information, visit the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools website.

Flathead High School basketball games vs. Big Sky are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Flathead High School play has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Glacier High School wrestling duals are canceled.

Services

Agency on Aging dining room on 11 th street in Kalispell will be closed Friday. They have signs up and social media posts stating they will not be serving lunch; however, if someone does show up, they are prepared to provide them a take-home meal.

street in Kalispell will be closed They have signs up and social media posts stating they will not be serving lunch; however, if someone does show up, they are prepared to provide them a take-home meal. Meals on Wheels will not be delivering food Friday . All recipients have been called/notified, and drivers are taking extra meals today on their deliveries. We would like to encourage our residents to check in on the elderly during this dangerous cold.

. All recipients have been called/notified, and drivers are taking extra meals today on their deliveries. We would like to encourage our residents to check in on the elderly during this dangerous cold. The 4H Food Tasting at the Fairgrounds is canceled.

Events

Hockaday Museum of Art Exhibit Preview Receptions is postponed to Feb. 1.

The Glacier Challenge, which is an annual regional gymnastics competition is canceled.

