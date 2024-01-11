Ruling Against Housing Legislation is Misguided

A judge in Gallatin County recently blocked two bills aimed at addressing Montana’s housing crisis, siding with a radical anti-housing interest group. The decision to block Senate Bill 323 and Senate Bill 528 is misguided and unfortunate. These bills passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and were signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Housing affordability is a major issue in Montana. Many Montanans can no longer afford to live in the communities in which they grew up. To protect our Montana way of life, we need to find ways to increase housing options in ways that respect our history and existing communities. These bills are part of that solution to allow more options for property owners and would-be homeowners.

SB 323 would allow people to build duplexes on single-family zoned lots in larger cities, increasing the supply of affordable housing. SB 528 would allow accessory dwelling units, commonly called mother-in-law apartments, to be built in residential areas. These are common sense housing reforms that expand property rights and offer an alternative to urban sprawl. These bills do not force anyone to build anything, but simply allow for market-based solutions for homeowners and homebuyers.

Unfortunately, Judge Mike Salvagni issued a bizarre opinion that limits property rights and sides with wealthy out-of-touch elites. Wealthy out-of-staters are the ones who will benefit from this decision, while hard-working Montanans will continue to struggle to find housing.

We are hopeful that this misguided decision will be overturned and that these and other laws will ultimately be upheld. We are committed to continue to support reforms that will increase housing options and affordability while protecting private property rights.

We are at a crossroads. We can either continue to incentivize McMansions eating up agricultural lands, forever changing the Montana landscape while the super-rich use our state as their playground, or we can encourage responsible development in existing communities that make it possible for our children to live here and for our elderly population to age in place.

Judge Salvagni’s irresponsible decision is an affront to our Montana values and should not be allowed to stand.

The following people signed this column:

Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, the sponsor of one of the litigated bills

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, the President of the Montana Senate

Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, the House Majority Leader

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, the Senate President Pro Tempore

Former Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, a Democrat from Missoula

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, the sponsor of SB 528

Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, the sponsor of SB 323

Mark Egge, a member of the Governor’s Housing Task Force from Bozeman

Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, who carried several of the litigated bills in the House

Daniel J. Brooks of the Billings Chamber of Commerce

Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, the sponsor of one of the litigated bills

Adam Hertz, a member of the Governor’s Housing Task Force from Missoula

Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, chair of the Senate Local Government Committee

Rep. Larry Brewster, R-Billings, chair of the House Local Government Committee