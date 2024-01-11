Winter Storm Prompts Road Closures as Emergency Officials Urge Caution

A strong winter storm has converged on the Flathead Valley, sending temperatures plummeting, blowing snow in every direction, and leading to some road closures around the region.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department issued a road closure along a section of Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek Road to just east of Whitefish Stage Road due to blowing snow. The county road department installed gates earlier this year to prevent traffic during any closures.

In addition, county officials are reporting low visibility at the intersection of Highway 40 and U.S. Highway 93 in Whitefish. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution if they must be on the roads.

Trent Smith, a National Weather Service (NWS) forecaster in Missoula, on Wednesday detailed the arctic cold front and snow predicted to converge on the northern Rockies today through Saturday, delivering snow accumulations between 10 and 14 inches in the Flathead Valley on Thursday while blasting the valley with high winds before yielding to sub-zero temperatures, including a low of minus 19 degrees Fahrenheit in Kalispell on Friday morning. Check out a video of the entire NWS weather briefing here.

“That arctic air is going to be bringing in some of the coldest air that we’ve seen in several decades across the region,” Smith said. “Just some extreme cold air.”

At Whitefish Mountain Resort, the National Weather Service is reporting a high of minus 2 degrees, with lows in the afternoon dropping to minus 21 degrees. Wind chill values maybe be as low as minus 54 degrees. The high winds and extreme cold halted operations of all the resort’s operations by noon, except for Chair 6 and the two Easy Carpets, which will run for the rest of the afternoon.

The IFSA freeride competition scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to the inclement conditions. Resort officials will continue to monitor the weather and limit terrain and chairlift opportunities throughout the weekend as needed to keep riders and staff safe.

Officials with Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) issued an “extreme cold weather forecast” and encouraged members to prepare for prolonged, frigid temperatures and potential power outages. FEC also issued a notice urging members to sign up for text automated text message alerts.

“The coming days are expected to bring prolonged, extremely hazardous cold temperatures to the Flathead Valley. Preparing your home, your business, your family, and your animals for these temperatures is essential,” according to FEC’s website. “Although cold temperatures do not generally cause power outages on their own, outages are always a possibility. Cars hit power poles nearly every day, winds blow and trees fall down, and small animals and birds damage electrical connections — anything can happen.”

The message continued: “When a power outage occurs during extremely low temperatures, power restoration can be a longer and more challenging process. Your Co-op urges members to ensure that they are as prepared as possible in the event of prolonged power loss during life-threateningly cold temperatures.”

Visit the FEC website for a list of safety tips in case of an outage and go to the outage center to keep tabs on service interruptions.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, Columbia Falls police, fire and city street crews were following their normal procedures when this kind of weather hits, according to City Manager Susan Nicosia.

“You know, we’re hoping that people stay home unless they absolutely have to be out,” she said. “So far, no interruption to city services.”

In anticipation of the winter storm’s arrival, the city website had displayed an alert atop its homepage encouraging people to “PREPARE FOR THE ARCTIC BLAST.” The alert linked to a page with information about how to prepare for the cold front and the possibility of power outages, as well as advice and information from the city water department and street department.

Nicosia said that the city is aware that any time temperatures drop this low there is the possibility of a main break, and so city crews were remaining diligent.

By late Thursday morning, plows had already gone through Talbot Road and Veteran Drive, an area near Columbia Falls Junior High School that is known have issues with snow drifts.

“We’re prepared. We’re Montanans. We’re used to this,” Nicosia said.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated throughout the day Thursday.

Editor’s Note, 12:05 p.m. This story was updated to reflect additional closures on Big Mountain