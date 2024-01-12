Blacktail Mountain to Open Sunday

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area officials announced that it will open with limited terrain this Sunday, Jan. 15, and Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a Friday press release.

Chairlifts will spin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and conditions permitting.

“It has been an incredibly challenging start to the 2023/24 Season to say the least,” General Manager Jessi Wood said. “I can’t quite express the gratitude we feel to this community for the continued support and understanding. I’m thrilled to get open and so proud of our team for their tireless work in difficult conditions”.

The Olympic Chair and the Thunderhead Chair to midway are scheduled for operation while the lower half of Thunderhead Chair, Crystal Chair and the Magic Carpet conveyor lift and additional terrain will be open as conditions permit.

The ski area reminds guests that early season conditions exist with thin coverage and obstacles. Officials urge caution on crossover roads and reminds recreationists to respect rope lines and trail closures.

Blacktail Mountain will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday the 21st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The ski area will then continue with Wednesday through Sunday operations until Presidents Day on Feb. 19.

Current forecasts for Sunday call for partly sunny skies and cold, with a high near minus 2.

Despite recent snow, northwest Montana’s water basins remain well below average with the Flathead basin at 64% of average, Sun-Teton-Marias basin at 31% and Kootenai at 68%.

Season passes and daily lift tickets are available to purchase online at estore.blacktailmountain.com. Blacktail Mountain Ski Area encourages guests to save money and time at the ticket office by creating an account, purchasing RFID cards and day lift tickets in advance online.

For all the latest info on operations, programs, and events during the season, visit www.blacktailmountain.com.