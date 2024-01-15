Troy Man Arrested Following Erratic Pursuit From Libby into Idaho

A 37-year-old Troy man is in critical condition at an Coeur d’Alene hospital after crashing his truck into Libby home, dragging a stolen vehicle through town using a tow strap, striking multiple vehicles and leading law enforcement on a pursuit into Sanders County and Idaho where he was apprehended on Saturday afternoon, according to a Libby Police Department news release.

On Jan. 13 at 3:32 p.m., Libby police officers responded to a report of a male suspect, later identified as Caleb Covey, who intentionally crashed his truck into the side of a home on Dakota Avenue in Libby.

Covey then attached a tow strap to a parked vehicle and dragged it through town, striking multiple vehicles, a residential fence and an electrical pole along the way. The stolen vehicle flipped on its side and Covey continued dragging it south on California Avenue.

After an officer attempted to stop Covey on California Avenue near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2, he continued dragging the vehicle east on the highway and a slow-speed pursuit ensued through town and a truck with a snowplow attached was struck after it stopped in the road, according to the release.

The tow strap then broke off the stolen vehicle on Highway 2 and the suspect drove north on California Avenue, leaving Libby’s city limits.

Libby police officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputies continued following the vehicle west on Pipe Creek Road, which became a high-speed pursuit but was terminated due to dangerous speeds and road conditions.

Covey then turned around to drive back into Libby and deputies reinitiated the pursuit and the suspect crashed into another vehicle as he drove west on Highway 2 toward Troy, the release states.

Lincoln County deputies continued pursuing Covey west to the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Montana Highway 56 when the suspect turned south toward Sanders County where spike strips were deployed.

Covey continued into Idaho on Highway 200 on deflating tires where he was eventually apprehended by Lincoln County deputies.

Covey suffered several self-inflicted wounds and deputies rendered lifesaving medical aid before rendezvousing with a ground ambulance. He was then transferred to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene via air ambulance.

Authorities encourage motorists to move off the road when emergency lights are activated and reminds the public to not involve yourself in a pursuit.