Whitefish Review Hosting ‘Powder Days’ Author for Reading, Interview and Audience Discussion

Heather Hansman, author of the 2021 book “Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow,” will be in Whitefish later this month for a reading, live interview and audience discussion hosted by the Whitefish Review.

A freelance writer and editor who has written for publications including The Guardian, Sierra and the New York Times, Hansman is also the author of “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West,” and is at work on her next nonfiction book, “Fierce Country,” which seeks to tell the story of three women who helped found the American outdoors movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

In its 2021 review of “Powder Days,” The Wall Street Journal described it as “a sparkling account of one woman’s passion and enduring love of powder.” Publisher Harper Collins describes “Powder Days” as “an exhilarating journey into the hidden history of American skiing, offering a glimpse into an underexplored subculture from the perspective of a true insider.” Bridger Bowl and Big Sky are among the many ski areas explored throughout the book.

“Powder Days” had its paperback release in November 2023. Hansman was interviewed by Maggie Neal Doherty, a local writer and Flathead Beacon columnist, for the most recent issue of the Whitefish Review, and Doherty will participate in the upcoming event, according to a Whitefish Review press release.

“I’m so excited to come to Whitefish and have a conversation with the community about the past and future of skiing and ski towns,” Hansman said in the Whitefish Review press release.

The Jan. 19 event at 101 Central in Whitefish will also include live music from North Valley Music School Executive Director Deidre Corson and musician Ryan Wickland. Author Rick Bass will also be in attendance with the Montana Project guitar made from a 300-year-old spruce that was downed by a storm near the proposed area for the Black Ram logging project. Bass will talk about the Montana Project and his efforts to have the Yaak Valley designated as the nation’s first climate refuge.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., music will go from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the remainder of the night’s events will start at 8 p.m. For more information go to www.whitefishreview.org.