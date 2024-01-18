Feral Rabbits

3:58 a.m. A woman, who had recently had a kidney transplant, suspected doctors had implanted some mechanical devices that allowed the police to control her body and wanted them to switch them off.

9:09 a.m. A woman was kicked out of a casino for yelling at the Christmas tree.

10:31 a.m. A dog was seen sprinting down the highway, dragging its leash.

10:53 a.m. Someone fell victim to a scammer pretending to be the sheriff and forked over $13,600 before realizing it was probably fake.

11:24 a.m. A Kalispell resident who found a domestic bunny was informed that it was, in fact, a long-term feral resident of the bike path.

1:20 p.m. A man seemed upset.

4:10 p.m . After being fired, a woman tried to beat up her former boss’s car.