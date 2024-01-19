fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, December 14, 2023

I’ll Steal it Next Time

9:00 a.m. Some youths were trying to get away with drinking alcohol.

9:44 a.m. A woman who spent an inordinate amount of time staring at a mailbox startled the mailbox’s owner.

11:07 a.m. Some teenagers kept parking their car in front of an elderly woman’s house during school days, blocking her driveway.

11:12 a.m. Some high schoolers egged a house.  

2:28 p.m. A man was upset that someone else was shoveling his driveway.

3:28 p.m. Two donkeys escaped their yard.

6:33 p.m. A neighborhood dog barked every time a car drove by its house.  

8:56 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a 12-pack of Twisted Tea.

8:19 p.m. A would-be thief jumped into a backyard, grabbed a mountain bike, made “awkward eye contact” with the homeowner through the back door, and ran away.

