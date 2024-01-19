I’ll Steal it Next Time

9:00 a.m. Some youths were trying to get away with drinking alcohol.
9:44 a.m. A woman who spent an inordinate amount of time staring at a mailbox startled the mailbox’s owner.
11:07 a.m. Some teenagers kept parking their car in front of an elderly woman’s house during school days, blocking her driveway.
11:12 a.m. Some high schoolers egged a house.
2:28 p.m. A man was upset that someone else was shoveling his driveway.
3:28 p.m. Two donkeys escaped their yard.
6:33 p.m. A neighborhood dog barked every time a car drove by its house.
8:56 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a 12-pack of Twisted Tea.
8:19 p.m. A would-be thief jumped into a backyard, grabbed a mountain bike, made “awkward eye contact” with the homeowner through the back door, and ran away.