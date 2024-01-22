Who Let the Dogs Out

8:03 p.m. Three dogs were running around Kalispell.

9:56 a.m. Five dogs escaped from their house in Lakeside.

11:32 a.m. A German Shepherd ran away from his home in Whitefish.

12:30 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported a “very thin dog” running around and eating snow.

2:07 p.m. A dog was running loose in a Kalispell cemetery.

3:38 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing a ghost, which was “just not a usual occurrence” with her.