Jesus Said So

12:29 a.m. A man wanted to know about “use of force on kids that are knocking down fences in the area.” The responding officer told him it would be best not to take matters into his own hands.

8:52 a.m. A motorhome ran out of fuel in the middle of the roadway.

11:11 a.m. A masked man with a gun walked into a casino, but when a customer asked what they were doing, the man turned around, got back in his car and left.

1:01 p.m. The man who regularly stands on a Kalispell street corner and screams about the Deep State seemed “more unhinged than usual.”

2:52 p.m. Someone finally got around to reporting a theft from last summer.

3:16 p.m. An intoxicated man was passed out in his car partway through a roundabout.

5:19 p.m. An 18-year-old woman called law enforcement because she’d moved in with her boyfriend, a decision which her grandparents did not agree with, and she suspected they were going to file a missing person report.