Browning Man Sentenced to Three Years in Knife Assault

A 21-year-old Browning man who admitted to holding a knife to a person’s throat and stabbing another person who attempted to intervene was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jaylin John Ridesatthedoor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to assault with a dangerous weapon and to assault resulting in bodily injury before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris.

According to charging documents, Ridesatthedoor on June 28, 2022 pursued a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend and others in it near Browning on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Ridesatthedoor slashed two of the tires, broke out a window and tried to pull his ex-girlfriend from the vehicle. Once she left the vehicle, Ridesatthedoor attempted to persuade her to go with him. When she refused, Ridesatthedoor started swinging a knife at her then held it to her throat.

A male occupant in the vehicle tried to pull Ridesatthedoor off of her, and Ridesatthedoor stabbed him in the chest.

The male victim was flown to an area hospital for life-saving surgery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case. The FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services conducted the investigation.