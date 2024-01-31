Impacts of Medicaid Unwinding Continue in the Flathead

The impacts of Medicaid unwinding continue to ripple through the Flathead Valley as Montana’s redetermination process continues in the new year with thousands fewer children and adults receiving coverage since the state began reviewing its Medicaid rolls last year.

Medicaid is a joint state and federal program which covers tens of millions of Americans, and those who are eligible include children, pregnant women, parents, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families. A pandemic-era federal policy preventing states from kicking people off Medicaid was ended by Congress in 2022. As the Associated Press has reported, ending that policy required states to undertake a review of Medicaid eligibility, meaning people in many cases have lost coverage, in some cases because they were unaware they might need to reapply, or because they were incorrectly deemed to be ineligible for Medicaid.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services tracks Medicaid enrollment in an online dashboard which updates on a 90-day lag to account for the delay in processing applications and retroactive enrollments, meaning the most recent data available is from October 2023. That snapshot shows that in Flathead County, the number of people enrolled in Medicaid programs, including children, went from 28,468 in 2022 down to 22,701 in 2023.

As recently as November, KFF News was reporting people in Montana were struggling to connect to state offices that were seeing a high volume of requests for assistance. Mandie Fleming, the manager of the Flathead City-County Health Department’s Family Planning Clinic, said that, anecdotally, those issues have persisted for some people, including those who have had to spend hours waiting on the phone.

The health department’s federally funded family planning clinic offers a range of services, including STI screenings and treatment, access to birth control, pregnancy testing, and cancer screenings. Fleming said that some of the people who come to the clinic aren’t aware they’ve lost their Medicaid coverage until they’ve arrived at the clinic for treatment.

The clinic provides services to people regardless of their insurance coverage or lack thereof, meaning that people who find themselves without health insurance pay on a sliding scale. Depending on where they fall on the Federal Poverty Level, that means they could end up receiving treatment for free, or at a reduced cost. But with more people having lost Medicaid coverage or stuck navigating the process of reapplying, the clinic has seen a marked increase in people who are paying on the sliding scale, which has led to a loss in revenue that otherwise would be coming from payments made through Medicaid.

“When we talk about Medicaid, we have a very delicate algorithm that we would need to see with a payer mix to keep us financially sustainable. So having a good mix of folks who have private insurance, and public insurance, like Medicaid, helps us be able to bill for insurance, get revenue in, to help subsidize visits for people who utilize our sliding scale,” Fleming said.

Fleming said that in October, November and December of 2023, the clinic saw a 15% decline in people with Medicaid coverage, and a 15% increase in people using the sliding scale payments, compared to the same period a year earlier. There was some anticipation that this could happen as a result of the unwinding, but the amount of people impacted has exceeded Fleming’s expectations, and she doesn’t have any firm sense of when the situation could improve or be resolved.

At the family planning clinic, Fleming said the revenue impact hasn’t yet reached the point at which discussions about making major cuts to services is necessary. Right now the focus is more on exhausting other options, which could include trying things like marketing efforts aimed at promoting the clinic’s services to a broader demographic of people, or possibly fundraising campaigns.

“For the past three months, we’ve really been focusing on it and tracking it and trying to figure out ways to alleviate it,” Fleming said.

Cover Montana, a nonprofit operating under the Montana Primary Care Association, which helps people understand their health insurance options and enroll, has been tracking the Medicaid unwinding closely. Cover Montana works in communities throughout Montana, including in the Flathead. Olivia Riutta, the director of special populations for the MPCA, who oversees Cover Montana, said it has been “exceptionally busy.”

“We have spent a lot of time helping people understand the unwinding process, helping people complete redeterminations, referring folks back in to the OPA (office of public assistance) if there is an issue with their case and it needs to be resolved. We’re not Medicaid case workers, so we can fill out applications, but we can’t kind of go in and fix, if you will, if something’s going on with the case. We can’t work those cases. We have done a lot of work with folks who have lost Medicaid or Healthy Montana Kids, kind of at some point since the unwinding process began in April.”

As Riutta noted, more than 100,000 people in the state have had their Medicaid redetermination cases closed so far. A DPHHS dashboard tracking redetermination cases shows 64% of those people having failed to provide requested information, meaning they weren’t determined ineligible but were disenrolled because they didn’t return information requested.

Because of an extended deadline for people who may have lost Medicaid or Healthy Montana Kids coverage in April to enroll in the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, Riutta said she’s expecting that Cover Montana is focused on trying to help people get enrolled in coverage for the next six months. The end of open enrollment, a process Cover Montana also offers assistance for, has offered a minor reprieve.

“It has been exceptionally busy since April,” Riutta said. “And I think only now are we starting to see it get slightly less busy.”