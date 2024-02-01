5th Annual Frosty the Brewfest to Bring Craft Beer, Food and Games to Downtown Kalispell

Eight local and regional breweries will try to take the chill out of the air in downtown Kalispell this weekend for the fifth annual Frosty the Brewfest, a yearly winter fundraising event put on by the Kalispell Downtown Association.

This year’s Feb. 3 event will include food trucks, fat tire bike races, a kids “dash” for $2,000 in gear, a DJ spinning vinyl and a “frosty the beard” contest. The first 1,000 entrants to the festival will also receive a commemorative campfire mug. The festival starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Since its inception, Frosty the Brewfest has raised over $100,000 for nonprofits in the valley, according to the Kalispell Downtown Association, and this year’s festival will allocate 100% of the proceeds towards the Kalispell Downtown Association, the Samaritan House, and the Nate Chute Foundation.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate, and in addition to the limited supply of commemorative mugs, ticket buyers also receive four drink tickets good for one six ounce pour of beer each. Wine and cider will also be served. The festival will be set up around a heated tent in the Valley Bank parking lot at the corner of Third Street West and First Avenue West, and a music and light show will be provided by DJ Gabriel Layton. Food trucks will also be on location.

Participating breweries include Bias Brewing, Sacred Waters Brewing Co., SunRift Beer Company, Big Mountain Ciderworks, Glacier Brewing out of Polson, Branding Iron Brewing Company out of Eureka, Golden Triangle Brew Co. out of Bigfork, Patriotic American Brewery and Tamarack Brewing Company.