Whitefish Community Foundation Accepting Education Scholarship Applications

Applications for a variety of Whitefish Community Foundation scholarships open today for high school students interested in continuing their education.

Scholarship amounts range from $1,000 to $10,000 for students who qualify, with online application opportunities closing on April 5, 2024.

The Dorothy and Luther Campbell Scholarship was established in 2022 and will award one $2,500 scholarship to a graduate of any high school in Flathead or Lincoln counties.

In memory of Jean Atkinson Driggers, a scholarship was set up in her name in 2021 to honor the more than 25 years she spent teaching in the Olney-Bissell School District. The scholarship awards a $2,500 scholarship to a student who attended Olney-Bissell School and intends to enroll in a post-secondary educational institution in the coming fall.

Established in 2020, the Montana Coffee Traders Scholarship will award two $1,000 scholarships – the first to any company employee or child of an eligible employee while the second scholarship will be awarded to any Flathead Valley resident.

The Glacier Restaurant Group – R.I.S.E. Scholarship will award two $2,500 scholarships for eligible employees of Glacier Restaurant Group or the child of an employee. The company employees 1,500 people in the Flathead Valley and the scholarship was set up in 2015.

The Kiita Foundation Scholarship will award one scholarship of up to $10,000 to a graduating senior from Whitefish High School or Whitefish Independent High School who demonstrates significant financial need and plans to enroll as a full-time student at a four-year Montana State University system school. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years and includes opportunities to participate in international service projects in Mexico.

Applicants may access the online application and review the eligibility requirements at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships. For assistance, call Whitefish Community Foundation at (406) 863-1781 or email [email protected].

Whitefish Community Foundation helps businesses and individuals establish scholarship programs as part of the organization’s work to provide effective ways for donors to make charitable contributions that improve the quality of life in the Flathead Valley.

For more information, visit www.whitefishcommunityfoundation.org.