North Valley Food Bank Launches “Feed Love” Campaign

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, North Valley Food Bank is holding its fourth-annual winter food drive and fundraiser, dubbed “Feed Love.”

In 2023, North Valley Food Bank served 781 new families and recorded just under 20,000 pantry visits, doubling the number of visits over the past two years, according to organizers.

To address the growing number of local residents who need food assistance, the food bank’s annual food drive will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 16. During this time, North Valley Food Bank will collect non-perishable “comfort food” such as soups, stews, pasta, nut butter, cornbread mix, baking supplies, and other items that will help families and seniors thrive in the cold weather.

This year, food donations will be accepted at Whitefish grocery stores as well as the North Valley Food Bank, while food and drink establishments will offer Feed Love specials.

Food donations can be dropped off at Safeway, Super 1 Foods, Marcus Community Market, and Third Street Market, or at North Valley Food Bank’s large outdoor collection box located at 251 Flathead Avenue in Whitefish.

Whitefish food and drink establishments are supporting North Valley Food Bank by donating $1 of every food or drink special purchased during the food drive. Participating businesses include the Buffalo Cafe, Bulldog Saloon, Ciao Mambo, Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill, FarmHouse Inn, Fleur, Folklore, Latitude 48, Mackenzie River Pizza Company, and Wild Coffee Company.

North Valley Food Bank is also inviting community members to participate by sponsoring 48 meals through a donation of $100 on the food bank’s website, northvalleyfoodbank.org/donate.