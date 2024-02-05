Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Kalispell

Where: 645 Copper Rd.

Price: $600,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 4,603

This secluded and private oasis is nestled on more than 2 acres. The home is well maintained and has a brand new unfinished full basement and a double garage. Outside there is a Trex deck and you can immerse yourself in the breathtaking views and southern exposure. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30013649

Whitefish

Where: 510 Silverleaf Dr.

Price: $599,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,780

This lovely quiet corner unit is move-in ready and features a gas fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The townhouse has an open floor plan and lots of windows. Clubhouse amenities include two hot tubs, exercise area and rec area. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30019060

Kalispell

Where: 322 Northridge Dr.

Price: $615,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,348

This large home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen and generously sized living spaces with a wood fireplace in the formal dining room. It also has a fully furnished basement featuring a bedroom, kitchen, living and dining room. The huge fenced backyard has a covered deck for entertaining. Montana Property Angels

MLS Number: 30018149

Columbia Falls

Where: 382 B St. NE

Price: $590,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,064

Embrace downtown living in this spacious home that offers a blend of modern convenience and classic charm. The home has a well-appointed kitchen, expansive living areas and comfortable bedrooms. The property comes completely furnished and includes a hot tub. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30018409

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].