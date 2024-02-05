Stabbing in Kila Sends Multiple People to Hospital

Several people have been hospitalized following a stabbing incident in Kila last night, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies on Feb. 4 at 11 p.m. responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife on Keenan’s Way where they were told that some of the individuals involved had left in a vehicle, which Kalispell Police Department officers later located.

Several individuals were transported to Logan Health for treatment of injuries, including one person with stab wounds.

The case is under investigation and arrests are pending as of today.