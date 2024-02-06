fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Doesn’t Taste Like Blood

By

7 a.m. Someone was upset that a person smoking outside their building kept coughing.

7:25 a.m. A caller reported the pistol they kept on their truck’s dashboard had been stolen.

8:01 a.m. Two dogs kept attacking a neighbor’s chickens and horses.

10:06 a.m. A concerned Kalispell resident reported there was blood outside of a neighbor’s front door. The responding officer found not blood, but leftover food that was easily confused as blood.

10:37 a.m. Someone reported a gun and knife had been stolen from their unlocked car.

2:49 p.m. A dog owner couldn’t understand the issue with letting his dog roam freely around the neighborhood.

4:07 p.m. Several dogs were roaming around a neighborhood.

5:06 p.m. A woman wanted to know how to stop her 4-year-old daughter from constantly shoplifting.

