Kalispell to Host Best-selling Author Shelby Van Pelt

The downtown independent bookstore, The Book Shelf, is presenting author Shelby Van Pelt in conversation with Kathy Dunnehoff at Montana Coffee Traders in downtown Kalispell on Feb. 24

Van Pelt is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” which has sold more than 1.5 million copies and has had unusual staying power. Van Pelt’s debut novel, which is narrated by an ornery octopus, returned to the bestseller’s list in December – a year-and-a-half after its original release.

Van Pelt was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and now splits her time, along with her husband and children, between the Flathead Valley and the Chicago suburbs.

Dunnehoff is the local award-winning author of “The Do-over,” a University of Montana graduate and a longtime instructor at Flathead Valley Community College.

The event at Montana Coffee Traders, located at 11 S. Main St., will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors and learn more about their books. For more more information, contact The Book Shelf at (406) 756-2665.