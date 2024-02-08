Under Pressure

2:58 a.m. A man was using the bathroom of a department store when the business closed, trapping him inside for several hours because he was scared of leaving and setting off the alarms.

4:23 a.m. The milk deliveryman reported someone had duct-taped the doors of a school in Kalispell.

1:32 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reportedly shot at his neighbor’s dog every time it barked.

2:06 p.m. A small brown dog wearing a “little doggy coat” was running around without an owner in sight.

5:21 p.m. A woman told dispatchers she hadn’t seen her poodle in several days.