12th Annual Princess Ball in Kalispell To Feature ‘Under The Sea’ Theme

This March, the Valicity’s Once Upon A Time Princess Ball is set to transport adults and children far away from the Flathead Valley with an “Under The Sea” theme, as part of the annual event’s efforts to combine family fun with fundraising for nonprofit and charity organizations.

The Kalispell ball originated as a family and friends celebration of cancer remission for Valicity Faith, the daughter of Josh and Candy Faith, who was diagnosed with leukemia shortly before her third birthday. Now in its 12th year, the ball has transformed into both a remembrance for children like Valicity, who passed away after her cancer returned, and as a hopeful, celebratory event for families of children diagnosed with cancer. The ball is about fun, too. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in tuxes, tiaras, and ballroom gowns for the occasion.

The event has also served as a way to raise awareness for organizations that help families who have children with cancer or other childhood illnesses.

“We underwent 13 months in Seattle, when my daugshter was receiving treatment,” Josh Faith said recently. “And then we were back there for a few more months after she unfortunately relapsed. And there’s so many different organizations that I learned about late in the game, or we learned about while we were there, that were absolutely amazing.”

Each year, the Princess Ball focuses on fundraising organizations deemed Spotlight Charities, which receive 50% of the proceeds. This year’s Spotlight Charities are Angel Flight West and 406 For Kids.

Angel Flight West is a nonprofit which connects volunteer pilots with people in need of free medical transportation, including in Montana, where pilots have flown more than 20 missions in the last 90 days.

Sunny The Bear, the mascot for 406 For The Kids, hugs a young girl at the 2023 Valicity’s Once Upon A Time Princess Ball in Kalispell. Courtesy photo.

406 For The Kids is another nonprofit, which aims to provide uplifting support for families who have kids hospitalized with childhood illnesses. Part of that involves “The Sunshine Factory,” a home close to Logan Health Children’s Hospital, which offers a respite from the hospital for families. The house has private bedrooms and baths, a children’s playroom and playground, and more.

The ball also includes raffle items and prizes. This year’s raffle prizes include an entire locally grown beef cow from Siderius Family Farm, a vacation at River Meadow Ranch, a Surelock Security Co. limited edition gun safe, a PROOF Research Elevation lightweight hunting rifle, diamond earrings from McGough & Company, a travel package to see the Seattle Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals, and a vacation to Belize.

The ball has a number of local sponsors, including Three Rivers Bank, which recently awarded Valicity’s Princess Ball with a check for $15,000.

Three Rivers Bank presents Valicity’s Once Upon A Time Princess Ball with a check for $15,000 on Feb 1. The bank is a corporate sponsor for this year’s event. From left to right: Three Rivers Bank’s Chief Lending Officer Scott Hoerth, Senior Vice President of Operations Ashley King-Jones, CEO A.J. King, Princess Ball founders Josh and Candy Faith, Ben Konkel with Angel Flight West and Lori Williamson with 406 For The Kids. Courtesy photo.

Josh Faith said the ball continues to be well attended, with around 1,000 people coming on any given year, and he encourages people to buy tickets early for the March 9 event at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell.

“It’s a fun night,” Faith said. “We’ve got the red carpet setup for the kids that come through. We have Sunny The Bear, who is the mascot for 406 For The Kids, is gonna be there to guide the kids and families down the red carpet.”