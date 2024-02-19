Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Whitefish
Where: 343 Deer Trail
Price: $649,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,845
This Happy Valley home is located in a convenient yet private location. Upgrades include a new roof, exterior paint, maple cabinets and Corian counters. It has beautiful landscaping, expansive views and is within walking distance to 480 acres of state land. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30013809
Bigfork
Where: 13837 Pine St.
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,722
This home in the Ridgewood subdivision sits on a 0.73-acre lot and feels open and bright with its many windows. The landscaping is a combination of manicured and natural with stunning rock outcroppings. The large deck provides a great outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining. Dean & Leininger, Inc.
MLS Number: 30014533
Columbia Falls
Where: 2610 MT Highway 206
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,196
This charming home sits on 2.95 acres and has stunning views of the Swan Mountain Range. It includes a heated double attached garage, single detached garage and a chicken coop. Enjoy entertaining in the backyard, which features a deck and a fire pit. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30019506
Kalispell
Where: 162 Silvertip Tr.
Price: $627,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,371
This Silverbrook Estates home sits on a 0.3-acre lot and has a fantastic ranch-style floorplan with clean lines and large windows throughout. It has a bright open kitchen, dining and living area with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and gas fireplace. The home also features an inviting patio, fenced backyard and heated two-car garage. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30015769
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
