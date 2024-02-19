Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Whitefish

Where: 343 Deer Trail

Price: $649,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,845

This Happy Valley home is located in a convenient yet private location. Upgrades include a new roof, exterior paint, maple cabinets and Corian counters. It has beautiful landscaping, expansive views and is within walking distance to 480 acres of state land. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013809

Bigfork

Where: 13837 Pine St.

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,722

This home in the Ridgewood subdivision sits on a 0.73-acre lot and feels open and bright with its many windows. The landscaping is a combination of manicured and natural with stunning rock outcroppings. The large deck provides a great outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30014533

Columbia Falls

Where: 2610 MT Highway 206

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,196

This charming home sits on 2.95 acres and has stunning views of the Swan Mountain Range. It includes a heated double attached garage, single detached garage and a chicken coop. Enjoy entertaining in the backyard, which features a deck and a fire pit. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30019506

Kalispell

Where: 162 Silvertip Tr.

Price: $627,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,371

This Silverbrook Estates home sits on a 0.3-acre lot and has a fantastic ranch-style floorplan with clean lines and large windows throughout. It has a bright open kitchen, dining and living area with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and gas fireplace. The home also features an inviting patio, fenced backyard and heated two-car garage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30015769

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].