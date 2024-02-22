fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, January 22, 2024

On Possibly Thin Ice

By

8:42 a.m. A police officer gave a visitor a ride to a motel after they were unable to find out where in Kalispell they’d parked their car.

8:46 a.m. A person reported sleeping between two buildings in downtown Kalispell turned out to just be a pile of clothes.

8:53 a.m. Someone reported the theft of their friend group’s Superbowl pool money.  

9:44 a.m. Two Kalispell neighbors got into a fight over the use of a snowblower.

10:33 a.m. Someone stole the tires off a truck parked at the movie theater.  

1:07 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that their neighborhood was subject to a “rash of mailbox bashings.”

3:04 p.m. Two horses looked hungry.

6:28 p.m. Someone stole a coffee shop gift card out of a vehicle.

6:56 p.m. A concerned citizen called 911 to report there was a woman and some kids skating on a nearby pond that seemed to have thin ice.

7:33 p.m. A caller wanted the Department of Transportation to know that the Bypass is a “sheet of ice.”

9:39 p.m. Some “punks” in a diesel truck were spinning donuts in the middle of a four-way stop intersection.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.