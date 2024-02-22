On Possibly Thin Ice

8:42 a.m. A police officer gave a visitor a ride to a motel after they were unable to find out where in Kalispell they’d parked their car.
8:46 a.m. A person reported sleeping between two buildings in downtown Kalispell turned out to just be a pile of clothes.
8:53 a.m. Someone reported the theft of their friend group’s Superbowl pool money.
9:44 a.m. Two Kalispell neighbors got into a fight over the use of a snowblower.
10:33 a.m. Someone stole the tires off a truck parked at the movie theater.
1:07 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that their neighborhood was subject to a “rash of mailbox bashings.”
3:04 p.m. Two horses looked hungry.
6:28 p.m. Someone stole a coffee shop gift card out of a vehicle.
6:56 p.m. A concerned citizen called 911 to report there was a woman and some kids skating on a nearby pond that seemed to have thin ice.
7:33 p.m. A caller wanted the Department of Transportation to know that the Bypass is a “sheet of ice.”
9:39 p.m. Some “punks” in a diesel truck were spinning donuts in the middle of a four-way stop intersection.