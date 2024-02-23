Storage Snitch

8:35 a.m. A man wanted to file an official complaint against the officers who had recently arrested him.

9:19 a.m. Two huskies and a hound escaped from their yard.

10:29 a.m. A storage unit manager thought it was suspicious that one of his clients rents multiple units all under different names.

11:19 a.m. Someone called law enforcement to ask about the correct way to dispose of a marijuana pipe.

12:04 p.m. A snow plow in Kalispell knocked over a mailbox.

12:34 p.m. A wannabe shoplifter wearing a ski mask made off without her cart full of groceries.

12:42 p.m. A local pastor wanted some homeless individuals to know they were not welcome at the church.

1:41 p.m. A caller was upset that some youths were sledding down a local hill while their dogs roamed free.

2:42 p.m. Someone was concerned when they saw their own home listed as a rental unit on Zillow.