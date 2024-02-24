fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Oh Deer’nt

By

8:01 a.m. A woman refused to leave a local business and said the owner should just call the cops because “they all know me.”

9:42 a.m. Three successive vehicles slid off the highway into a ditch.

10:35 a.m. A woman was upset that people were parking their cars in a parking lot they weren’t allowed to park in.

12:06 p.m. Someone was upset that wild foxes kept attempting to eat his chickens, and asked law enforcement if he was allowed to dispatch them.

12:58 p.m. A man reported seeing a dead wolf on the side of the road. The responding officer later clarified that it was a deer.

4:51 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a single pair of jeans.

7:09 p.m. Four vehicles were drag racing down Reserve Street.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.