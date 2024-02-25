Columbia Falls Community Market Secures New Location for 2024 Season

The Columbia Falls Community Market (CFCM) board of directors has secured a new location at a Boys & Girls Club of Glacier Country property at 165 Veteran Drive for the 2024 season after a dispute last summer between the organizers and the property owner of the former location left the market’s future in limbo.

Starting on Thursday, May 16 and running through Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the market season will kick off with the same mission as past years with local farmers, artists, crafts-people and other vendors, with live music and a bar that will sell beer, wine and spirts.

The market will also continue supporting Flathead Valley’s businesses and nonprofits and Executive Director Melissa Ellis says they are looking for volunteers, market sponsors and partners ahead of the 2024 season. Applications for vendors are also open and organizers are looking for solo, duo and trio musical acts.

Located at the Boys & Girls Club, the market’s rent will go directly toward the nonprofit, which provides a safe place for youth to participate in after-school programs.

Ellis said she has received a steady stream of questions from community members asking what’s going on with the market this summer and whether alcohol will be allowed like it was at its previous O’Brien’s Liquor and Wine location and the adjacent building known as the Coop.

“We just really need the public to understand that it’s going to be a market just like 2022,” Ellis said. “The public is really concerned about the location, and they are very concerned about the alcohol.”

Ever since the market’s inception in 2015, the weekly event on Thursdays at O’Brien’s Liquor on First Avenue West has attracted thousands of Flathead Valley residents and tourists at the Gateway to Glacier with concerts featuring local musicians along with farmers, producers and artists.

But last May, a dispute between 830 First Ave. W. property owner O’Brien Byrd and market leaders over a lease agreement forced the abrupt, temporary cancellation of the event.

Following the disagreement, market organizers filed a lawsuit accusing Byrd and his real estate entities of breaching their contract. The plaintiff’s attorney filed an application for a preliminary injunction, which Flathead County District Court Judge Robert B. Allison granted, allowing the market to continue for the remainder of the season.

The market continued on the property through September, but the Coop building, which is where live music was hosted, was closed and only the front and back of the liquor store was available for vendors and marketgoers.

“Last year caused a huge ripple in the community,” Ellis said. “But this year it’s going to be business as usual.”

Ellis said the market conflict severely impacted public members and vendors and sales dropped 51% compared to 2022. Vendor numbers were down to about an average of 50 per market compared to 72 the year before while nonprofits also did not provide as much outreach or receive as many donations.

“Our nonprofits suffered – they didn’t get as many donations,” Ellis said. “Everybody suffered and it was heart wrenching.”

In the 20 days that the market ran in 2022, approximately 44,970 people attended the festivities, 117 vendors were hosted, and local small business owners brought in $1.7 million. In 2023, the market did not break $1 million, Ellis said.

Ellis is hoping to bring the average vendor numbers up to 100 this year with the new, larger location and she said there is also more parking, with 110 spaces at St. Richard’s Church.

According to the lawsuit, CFCM organizers in March 2022 renewed its lease to operate at the Coop building and the parking and vendor spaces associated with the properties for the next five years.

The lease also contains a term giving the plaintiff an exclusive right to renew the lease for five more years, according to court documents. Property owners denied this claim.

The lease was renewed with North Fork Intuition LLC as the landlord instead of Three Byrds Properties, LLC, at the request of Byrd, who owns membership interests in both companies.

In April 2023, North Fork Intuition presented CFCM with a “proposed amended and restated lease,” adding Three Byrds Properties as a party landlord and altering the legal description of the lease premises to exclude the Coop and attached paved parking, records state.

A year later, the owner leased the property to a third party – Johnny Shockey of production company Outriders Present.

The market operated on May 18, 2023 for the first event of the season with reduced space and without alcoholic beverages. At the following market on May 25, organizers secured a permit issued by the City of Columbia Falls to allow them to work with a caterer to provide beverages at the market.

The next day, Byrd sent CFCM a “notice of default and cancellation and notice of rescission,” which barred organizers from conducting the market.

Byrd said last summer that the market never had the exclusive right to use the Coop on market nights. He also alleged rent payments were untimely and that market leaders took actions that could violate and potentially compromise his liquor license and business.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 17, 2025.

To submit a vendor application, visit www.cfcommunitymarket.com.

Anyone interested in providing live entertainment, volunteering, or sponsoring or partnering with the CFCM, contact Melissa Ellis at [email protected].

The community market will run every Thursday, May 16 through Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 165 Veterans Drive in Columbia Falls.

[email protected]