Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Whitefish
Where: 28 Mill Ave.
Price: $698,500
What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,178
This Whitefish charmer is located in a great neighborhood near schools, parks and downtown. The house is situated close to the front of the lot giving the backyard a huge feel. It has alley access, off-street parking and a single-car garage. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30020081
Kalispell
Where: 177 Lupine Dr.
Price: $710,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,608
This home nestled on the edge of Lone Pine State Park has an open living space, large kitchen and five spacious bedrooms. It also features an oversized heated garage, professionally landscaped yard and private back patio. This home is a nature lover’s paradise. P3 & Associates, Inc.
MLS Number: 30018432
Kalispell
Where: 131 Owl Creek Tr.
Price: $699,999
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,663
This ranch-style home in Silverbrook Estates sits on a serene lot and has breathtaking views of the mountains. It features upgraded finishes, open concept living area, wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The home also includes an attached two-car garage and back patio. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30018421
Columbia Falls
Where: 89 Great Bear Ln.
Price: $699,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,324
Enjoy views of Glacier National Park from this beautiful home on more than 1 acre. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and has a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and a large island for entertaining. It also features an oversized garage, RV hookup and landscaping with an oversized garden. Kelly Right Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006174
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.