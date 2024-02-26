Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Whitefish

Where: 28 Mill Ave.

Price: $698,500

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,178

This Whitefish charmer is located in a great neighborhood near schools, parks and downtown. The house is situated close to the front of the lot giving the backyard a huge feel. It has alley access, off-street parking and a single-car garage. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30020081

Kalispell

Where: 177 Lupine Dr.

Price: $710,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,608

This home nestled on the edge of Lone Pine State Park has an open living space, large kitchen and five spacious bedrooms. It also features an oversized heated garage, professionally landscaped yard and private back patio. This home is a nature lover’s paradise. P3 & Associates, Inc.

MLS Number: 30018432

Kalispell

Where: 131 Owl Creek Tr.

Price: $699,999

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,663

This ranch-style home in Silverbrook Estates sits on a serene lot and has breathtaking views of the mountains. It features upgraded finishes, open concept living area, wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The home also includes an attached two-car garage and back patio. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30018421

Columbia Falls

Where: 89 Great Bear Ln.

Price: $699,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,324

Enjoy views of Glacier National Park from this beautiful home on more than 1 acre. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and has a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and a large island for entertaining. It also features an oversized garage, RV hookup and landscaping with an oversized garden. Kelly Right Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006174

