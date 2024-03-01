28 Breweries Set to Participate in Bigfork Brewfest Community Fundraiser

The 15th annual Bigfork Brewfest is kicking off Saturday, March 2, in downtown Bigfork, with 28 breweries participating in this year’s community fundraising event.

Put on by the Bigfork Innovations Group, the event raises thousands of dollars that go towards a variety of different community groups and programs.

Last year’s festival resulted in a number of donations, including $5,000 going towards Bigfork baseball, $2,000 going towards a new cheer club, $1,500 towards Bigfork’s Riverbend concert series, $1,500 for scene lights for the Ferndale Fire Department, $1,500 for Bigfork ACES, and $1,475 for bike helmets for a kids bike exchange. The 2022 festival also raised money for a variety of causes and groups, including $3,500 for the Bigfork Whitewater Festival, $2,000 for Bigfork High School swimming, $2,000 for the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater, $1,500 for the Ferndale Fire Department, and $1,000 for the Bigfork Outdoor Association.

Participating breweries in this year’s festival include Bias Brewing, Big Mountain Ciderworks, Bitter Root Brewing, Blacksmith Brewing Company, Branding Iron Brewing Company, Butte Brewing Company, By All Means Brew Lab, Cabinet Mountain Brewing Company, Cranky Sam Brewing, Draught Works Brewery, Flathead Lake Brewing Company, Glacier Brewing Company, Nimble Goat Pub & Brewery, Great Burn Brewing, Highlander Beer, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, Lewis & Clark Brewing Company, Last Best Place Brewing Company, Missouri River Brewing Company, Patriot American Brewing, Ronan Co-Op Brewing, Sacred Waters Brewing Company, Sawdust & Steel Brewing, SunRift Beer Company, Tamarack Brewing Company, Thirsty Street Brewing Company, Uberbrew and Wildwood Brewing.

Vendors participating in this year’s festival include Split Rock Café, D & T BBQ, Piroshki Palace, Wild Bill’s, Corndog House, Flathead Kettle Corn, Frey Guys Funnel Cake, the Glacier Range Riders, Hold My Bar, Mug Man, Montana Craft Beer Connection, the VFW and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation Flathead Chapter.

The festival takes place on Electric Avenue in downtown Bigfork, and goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 at the gate. For more information, check out https://bigforkbrewfest.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/bigforkbrewfestival/.