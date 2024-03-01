fbpx
Marion Woman Dies in U.S Highway 2 Crash

Driver entered roundabout at a high rate of speed, according to Montana Highway Patrol

By Beacon Staff

A 52-year-old Marion woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. Highway 2 near Dern Road west of Kalispell.

The woman, driving a Ford F150 pickup truck, was traveling eastbound just after noon on March 1. Near mile marker 118, her vehicle veered off the highway and entered a roundabout at a high rate of speed, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver then continued through the roundabout and crashed into a retaining wall.

The victim was transported to Logan Health and later succumbed to her injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

