Not Lost, Just Gone

12:12 a.m. There was a large rock in the middle of a Whitefish street.

8:38 a.m. Five cars slid into each other on an icy road.

9:24 a.m. Some evicted renters stole a bunch of items from the house on their way out.

9:38 a.m. A woman who had heard she was listed as a missing person told law enforcement she was okay and had just moved cities.

12:48 p.m. Someone reported there were some “raggedy” people hanging around Columbia Falls.

1:06 p.m. A man had to be told that parking in the middle of the road was not allowed.

3:20 p.m. A man lying on the sidewalk was just getting some rest.

5:59 p.m. A youth was throwing ice chunks at passersby.