fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Not Lost, Just Gone

By

12:12 a.m. There was a large rock in the middle of a Whitefish street.

8:38 a.m. Five cars slid into each other on an icy road.

9:24 a.m. Some evicted renters stole a bunch of items from the house on their way out.

9:38 a.m. A woman who had heard she was listed as a missing person told law enforcement she was okay and had just moved cities.

12:48 p.m. Someone reported there were some “raggedy” people hanging around Columbia Falls.

1:06 p.m. A man had to be told that parking in the middle of the road was not allowed.

3:20 p.m. A man lying on the sidewalk was just getting some rest.

5:59 p.m. A youth was throwing ice chunks at passersby.

7:15 p.m. A bearded man kept aggressively shaking street signs when he walked by them.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.