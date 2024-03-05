Police Arrest 26-year-old Man Following Kalispell Pursuit

Kalispell police offers arrested a 26-year-old man Monday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit on the west side of the city.

Mathew Francisco Cupp was involved in a “physical disturbance” near Flathead High School at 1:45 p.m. on March 4, according to law enforcement, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrive. Officers located Cupp’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but he allegedly refused to stop.

Authorities say Cupp sped away from officers at a high rate of speed from Three Mile Drive and Meridian Road, then south to Appleway Drive before exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot. Law enforcement apprehended him a short distance away.

Cupp was arrested on charges of criminal endangerment and is also being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a probation violation out of California. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Two Bear Air assisted in the arrest.