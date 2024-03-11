Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Bigfork

Where: 187 Crestview Dr.

Price: $795,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,705

This ranch-style home sits on just under a half-acre in an established Bigfork neighborhood. It has a large kitchen with breakfast nook, mud room and two-car attached garage with small workshop area. The property has extensive mature landscaping, fully fenced backyard and a sport court. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30012089

Kalispell

Where: 108 Parkridge Dr.

Price: $799,500

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,772

This charming two-story home blends comfort, convenience and style. Located in a prime area, the spacious home provides ample space for a growing family or accommodating guests The two-car garage offers extra storage space, while the exterior shed provides additional room for outdoor equipment and tools. ERA Lambros Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020736

Bigfork

Where: 13335 Crescent Moon Dr.

Price: $795,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,838

This rancher sits on a large 0.56-acre corner lot in the quaint Kootenai Woods Subdivision and features custom cabinets, quartz counters, luxury laminate flooring and upgraded lighting. The home has a two-car garage with extended bay and comes with a six-person hot tub and two sheds. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30020135

Kalispell

Where: 230 Forest Edge Tr.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,967

This home is located in the desirable Glacier Ranch Subdivision and features an open concept living area with fireplace and built-in shelving. It also has a large kitchen with eat-in island and circular sawn wood floors. Outside a covered patio with a tongue-and-groove ceiling offers a serene outdoor haven. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016235

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].