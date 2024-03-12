Flathead County Justice of the Peace Eric Hummel Announces Candidacy for District Court Judge

Flathead County Justice of the Peace Eric Hummel this week announced his candidacy for a seat as district court judge in the 2024 election, focusing his campaign on mental health, addiction and homelessness, according to a press release.

The seat is currently held by Judge Robert B. Allison, who is not seeking re-election, according to the release. Hummel is running against Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan, who announced his candidacy for the seat in January.

“I am experienced, fair, and timely with my decisions,” Hummel stated in the release. “I have integrity to serve as a district judge for the people of Flathead County. People deserve and expect fair and timely resolution of their legal issues. I have done this as your Justice of the Peace for the past eight years and pledge to continue if elected district judge.”

Hummel was appointed as a Flathead County Justice of the Peace in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He previously worked as a private attorney representing clients in civil and criminal cases at his law practice.

Born in Billings, Hummel attended the University of Montana from 1989 to 1996 where he earned his bachelor’s and law degrees. After law school, Hummel worked at the Montana Supreme Court for the Chief Justice and then as a prosecutor for Flathead County and the City of Kalispell.

For more information, visit www.hummelforjustice.com.