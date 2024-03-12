Oppose Montana Sportsmen Act

I moved to northwestern Montana in 2021 and I have found so much mental and physical healing from the beauty of this wilderness. Living in the country outside of Whitefish has brought my family and I closer to the nature that Montana provides us, freely.



The Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act proposed by Sen. Steve Daines would reduce protection of Montana’s Wilderness Study Areas. This lack of protection will make these Wilderness Study Areas vulnerable to destruction by timber harvest and developments.



This bill would reduce wilderness habitat and animal populations that support most of Montanans’ way of life. It would also affect Montanans’ mental and physical well-being.



If Sen. Steve Daines wants to support Montanans and help Montana to grow, then retracting this bill will do.

Cassidy Hayes

Kalispell