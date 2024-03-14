fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Dismount on the Green

By

7:28 a.m. A dead deer was in the middle of the road, but the person who called it in did point out that, as it was just a small deer, cars could probably just run over it to get by.

7:50 a.m. The crosswalk lights in Lakeside were no longer lighting up when the button was pushed.

9:41 a.m. A large dog was seen roaming a neighborhood and harassing the local goats.

9:51 a.m. A Kalispell man discovered a blood all over his driveway and front door and followed the trail to find a severely injured dog lying in the snow.

10:01 a.m. A Whitefish resident complained that the stop sign he’d put up on his private road had been stolen.

11:41 a.m. An aggressive feral cat kept squaring off against a domestic cat.

11:44 a.m. A Canyon resident advised officers her husband had just kicked down their front door and took off sprinting towards the highway.

2:37 p.m. Someone was seen riding their bike across a golf course, with golf clubs in tow, which seemed like the wrong way to be playing golf.

3:27 p.m. Someone abandoned their broken-down car in the middle of the highway.

