Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1827 10th Ave. W.

Price: $585,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,491

This remodeled home is located near Flathead River public access and features an open floor plan and a large kitchen with a breakfast bar. It has newer flooring, newer HVAC system and newer paint inside and out. Outside are raised garden beds, RV parking and a large storage shed. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30020037

Whitefish

Where: 510 Silverleaf Dr.

Price: $575,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,780

This lovely quiet corner unit is move-in ready and features an open floor plan, gas fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and lots of windows. The spacious townhouse also has a loft area that could be used for an office. Clubhouse amenities include two hot tubs and an exercise area. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30019060

Columbia Falls

Where: 1375 Riparian Dr.

Price: $565,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,816

This charming home has great curb appeal and is in an excellent location. It has three bedrooms, three baths and a nice sized master with a walk-in closet and a soaker tub. Enjoy privacy in the fully fenced backyard that includes a deck that is great for entertaining. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30020538

Kalispell

Where: 691 Country Way

Price: $575,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,012

This home is a great investment opportunity with lots of potential despite its current state. The primary suite has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with heated floors and skylight. The backyard is fenced, and the property is located in Country Estates, which is close to local amenities. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020784

