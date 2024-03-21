Election Judges Needed in Flathead County

Election judges are needed in Flathead County to help supervise and administer upcoming elections.

According to Flathead County Election Manager Adrienne Chmelik, election judges take on a number of responsibilities such as ensuring ballots are issued, filled out, reconciled and tabulated correctly. Judges also check identification and confirm that provisional ballots are properly completed.

Chmelik said judges “play a very important role” in ensuring efficient and secure elections.

Though the county solicits judges every year, there is a greater need for assistance this election season. Recent redistricting shifted voters’ legislative districts and created 14 new precincts, bringing Flathead County from 42 to 56 voting precincts.

“That’s why we have a huge push this time,” Chmelik said of the county’s need for election judges. “We have an additional 14 precincts that we need workers for.”

Election judges are paid $11 per hour on Election Day, as well as $36 for a four-hour training in April. The election department is looking for judges to serve full-day and part-day shifts. School district and special elections are on May 7; state and federal primary elections are on June 4; and the general election is on Nov. 5.

Those interested in being an election judge should fill out an application, which can be mailed to or dropped off at the Flathead County Election Department at 290 B North Main St., Kalispell. For more information, call the election department at (406) 758-5535.

A map of new voting precincts can be viewed below. An old precinct map can be found here.

Flathead County voters can view their precinct, as well as state House and Senate district here. Voters can check their voter registration here.

