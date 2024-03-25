fbpx
Crime

Man Arrested on Attempted Deliberate Homicide Charge in Kalispell

Kane Youngquist was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident this morning

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car. Beacon file photo

A man was arrested Monday on a pending felony charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a report of a disturbance with a weapon this morning on Seventh Avenue West, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

Kane Youngquist was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident on the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West at 9:40 a.m. The victim was also taken into custody for questioning.

There will be a large police presence until the late afternoon or early evening while law enforcement serves a search warrant and processes the crime scene, according to the release.

If anyone has information about the case, contact Detective Chat Sweigart at (406) 758-7791 or email [email protected].

