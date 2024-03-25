Man Arrested on Attempted Deliberate Homicide Charge in Kalispell

A man was arrested Monday on a pending felony charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a report of a disturbance with a weapon this morning on Seventh Avenue West, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

Kane Youngquist was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident on the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West at 9:40 a.m. The victim was also taken into custody for questioning.

There will be a large police presence until the late afternoon or early evening while law enforcement serves a search warrant and processes the crime scene, according to the release.

If anyone has information about the case, contact Detective Chat Sweigart at (406) 758-7791 or email [email protected].