We Can’t Afford Another Tester Senate Term

The collective decision of Montana citizens of who to vote for in the upcoming U.S. Senate race will be the most critical decision of the entire 2024 election cycle. While I have not as yet decided who I will ultimately vote for, I am certain I can never vote to reelect our current senator, Jon Tester. To reelect him to another six-year term would be a disaster for Montanans. His voting record in the U.S. Senate over the last 16 years tells me all I need to know.

Jon Tester puts the interests of Back East lobbyists and ideologies ahead of the interests of Montanans. As a senior member of the U.S. Senate, he votes in lockstep with the Progressive agendas of the Progressive wing of the Democratic Party and does nothing to alter its radical directives. As examples, the Green/climate change initiatives have cost Montanans jobs in our oil patch and mining industries, resulting in significant lost revenues in many dependent Montana communities and a huge loss of excise tax revenue to the coffers of our state. The cumulative effects of out-of-control spending advocated by Senator Tester is a key factor in the cumulative 19% inflation rate of the last 3 years, costing the average Montana family $11,500 over the same time period to maintain a standard of living. The crazy southern border situation is completely out of control thanks to Progressive policies. Montana may soon join other states and cities whose citizens have to bear the huge costs of allowing this madness to continue. The incalcitrant COVID policies under Tester’s Senate leadership ignored the science, put people’s lives and livelihoods at risk and resulted in stunting the growth and development of a generation of Montana children. These are just four examples of how poorly Tester has served Montana. I could probably list several dozen more, but you get the point.

Jon Tester has been bad for Montana and we can’t afford to give him another six years in office.



Gary Votapka

Kalispell