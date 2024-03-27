The 2024 Jobs Issue

Investors Bring Economic Diversity to Libby Industrial Park
Local stakeholders are working in a public-private partnership to redevelop the Kootenai Business Park and Superfund site where widespread asbestos contamination has hindered economic development in recent years
On a sunny March afternoon, Gloria Byrnes arrived at Clark’s Courts, a new pickleball facility on the southeast edge of Libby in the Kootenai Business Park, to participate in a free introductory class. She also signed up for a membership and thanked the owner for bringing the sport and the facility to the community.
Flathead County Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.9% as Job Openings Drop
As the chronic workforce shortage persists across industries, the unemployment rate has begun to climb to levels that have not been seen since early 2021
After years of low statewide unemployment rates that have hovered around 2.5% and resulted in a chronic workforce shortage across Montana’s industries, employers and state officials say the labor market is loosening as rates slowly rise and applicant pools grow.
Ask the Expert: Job Service Kalispell Manager Laura Gardner
The local Montana Department of Labor and Industry expert answers questions about unemployment trends and the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair in April
This Month’s Market Metrics
Gas Prices (March 26)
Hawaii (highest) – $4.99/gal | Colorado (lowest) – $3.02/gal | Montana – $3.56/gal
Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (February)
Departures 2024 29,524 | 2023 28,310 Arrivals 2024 29,820 | 2023 27,967
Unemployment Rates (February)
U.S. 3.9% | Montana 3.4% | Flathead County 4.9%
Flathead County Residential Sales (February)
2024 90 | 2023 98 | 2022 116 | 2021 145
Financial Corner: When Should You Take Social Security?
When to take Social Security is an important – and irrevocable – decision
One of your important sources of retirement income will likely be Social Security – but when should you start taking it? You can start collecting Social Security benefits at 62, but your checks will be considerably bigger if you wait until your full retirement age, which is likely between 66 and 67.