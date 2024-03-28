Spring Can’t-Miss Events

Creston Auction and Country Fair

Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7 Creston Rural Fire Department, 4498 MT Highway 35, Kalispell

The Creston Auction and Country Fair is the largest annual fundraiser for the all-volunteer Creston Fire Department. There will be locally made art, homemade baked goods and local food vendors. All proceeds from the auction will go towards a new fire station. For more information, call 406-250-7396.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Pond Skim

Saturday, April 6 Whitefish Mountain Resort

Celebrate closing day with one of Big Mountain’s favorite traditions. Costumed skiers and snowboarders will attempt to skim across a man-made pond during the high-energy competition. For more information, call (406) 862-2900 or visit skiwhitefish.com/events.

Clean Your ‘Fork

Saturday, April 27 Downtown Bigfork

Give back to the community at Clean Your ‘Fork day. Volunteers will meet at First Interstate Bank for free breakfast and then head out to pick up garbage across Bigfork. For more information, visit bigfork.org/annual-events/clean-your-fork/ or call 406-837-5888.

Mother’s Day Tea Party at the Conrad

Saturday, May 11 – Sunday, May 12 The Conrad Mansion Museum, 330 Woodland Ave., Kalispell

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an elegant tea party at the historic Conrad Mansion. Guests will drink tea and have the opportunity to explore the mansion. Reservations are required. Tickets are $50 per adult and $45 per youth and are available beginning on April 1. For more information, visit conradmansion.com or call 406-755-2166.

Whitefish Marathon

Saturday, May 18 Downtown Whitefish

The Whitefish Marathon has been a favorite local event since 2008. Runners can participate in the full marathon, half-marathon or 5k race. The events start and end at Depot Park, and fans are encouraged to cheer on the runners. For more information, visit whitefishmarathon.com.

