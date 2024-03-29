Tickets Go on Sale for 2024 Bibler Home and Gardens Tours

Tickets to tour the elaborately landscaped grounds of Bibler Gardens go on sale April 1, according to an announcement from Flathead Valley Community College, which sells tickets to raise money for student scholarships.

Located west of Kalispell, Bibler Home and Gardens is only open to the public for a limited time each year, and this year’s first self-guided tours are May 15 through May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The garden will feature thousands of tulips, daffodils, and other spring blossoms, and there will be opportunities to view the home itself.

The grounds were originally designed by Sam Bibler, a petroleum engineer who also planted and tended to the gardens from 1979 until his death in 2002. Jeanie Teusant, the head gardener at Bibler, told the Beacon in 2022 that Bibler’s vision had been to create “a land painting.” The garden grounds feature sculptures, ponds, waterfalls and more.

Also on May 18 Bibler Gardens will offer a special 1 p.m. tribal weavings viewing of the Bibler collection of Persian tapestries and weavings as presented by Carol Bibler. Self-guided garden tours will also be offered at the May 18 afternoon event.

July 15-19, the gardens will host their “Splendid Summer Evenings” self-guided tours at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day, which will feature a garden with thousands of annuals and perennials in bloom.

The final two self-guided tours of the season will be on Aug. 1 and Aug 2 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

Tickets range in price from $5 to $35, and have to be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased through the FVCC Foundation at fvcc.edu/foundation. You can also contact the foundation by calling 406-756-3632 or emailing [email protected].