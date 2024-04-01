Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.1 Million

Kalispell

Where: 7 Cayuse Spur Way

Price: $1,138,500

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,744

This home is nestled on 2.5 acres with breathtaking mountain views. It has an open living area and large windows that flood the home with natural light. The property also includes a shop with a small gym, a back deck that is ideal for entertaining and a covered space to store an RV. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30018991

Whitefish

Where: 159 Wagon Wheel Rd.

Price: $1,100,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,048

Tucked away in the trees at the end of a road on 9 acres, this cozy log-sided home provides both privacy and serenity. The home features rustic tongue and groove pine ceilings and walls, wood floors and large windows. The property also has an attached carport along with a detached double-car garage. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020626

Dayton

Where: 42112 Juniper Shores Ln.

Price: $1,100,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,223

This listing comes with two adjacent properties, totaling 1.89 acres, and incredible lake and mountain views. The home features beautiful wooden beams, vaulted ceilings, wood fireplace, granite counters, gas stove, new carpet and a billiards room. The accompanying property has a fenced horse barn. Century 21 Big Sky Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016872

Columbia Falls

Where: 1790 MT Highway 206

Price: $1,100,000

What: One-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,816

This 5-acre property offers a truly distinctive opportunity for those in search of a harmonious fusion of functional living space and imaginative potential. The main level has an expansive workshop area that is adaptable to a variety of uses and home-based businesses. Upstairs is a charming one-bedroom living space. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012047

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].