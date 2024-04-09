Pedestrian Killed on U.S. Highway 2 Near Columbia Falls

A 45-year-old Kalispell woman who was crossing U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Falls on April 1 was killed after she was struck by a vehicle, according to a Montana Highway Patrol release.

The pedestrian was crossing Highway 2 at mile marker 130 in a dark area with no streetlights or a designated crosswalk when a 34-year-old Columbia Falls motorist driving a Toyota Corolla westbound hit the victim at 4:34 a.m.

The victim was transported to Logan Health where she was pronounced dead.

Drugs and high speeds were suspected factors in the incident.

The Montana Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to questions about whether the crash was ruled an accident.