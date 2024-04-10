Structure Fire Engulfs Kalispell Quality Inn

A structure fire erupted at Kalispell’s Quality Inn on Wednesday afternoon, destroying large segments of the hotel and shutting off traffic on Appleway Drive.

Officials report that a construction worker was working in a wall in one of the hotel rooms when the wall caught fire. The specific cause of the fire remains unclear.

According to Kalispell Fire Department Assistant Chief Jessica Kinzer, the department received reports of a structure fire at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters went into “defensive mode” about 20 minutes after they arrived on the scene, fighting the fire externally as it was too dangerous to enter the building. Firefighters from the Evergreen, Whitefish, West Valley and South Kalispell fire departments arrived on scene to support the Kalispell Fire Department. Smith Valley Fire’s ambulance crew was also on scene to assist with medical needs.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Quality Inn in Kalispell on April 10, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kinzer told the Beacon that the back side of the hotel “will be lost,” but that it may be possible to protect some segments of the building.

The Quality Inn is located between Appleway Drive and U.S. Highway 2 in west Kalispell.

There have been no reported injuries.

“The hotel did a great job. They got everybody out,” Kinzer said.

The assistant fire chief said at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday that the department expects to be fighting the fire through the night.

According to Flathead Electric, there were 2,090 customers without power in west Kalispell and Kila as of 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighting teams placed ladder trucks over electrical lines, requiring the electric company to shut power off. It is unclear when power will be restored.

This is a developing story.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Quality Inn in Kalispell on April 10, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Firefighters blast water on the burning Quality Inn in Kalispell on April 10, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

