Illegal Immigrants are Endangering Our Communities

The influx of illegal immigrants into our nation has transcended beyond being merely a political debate; it’s a crisis that’s affecting the very fabric of our society, stretching law enforcement resources thin and endangering the safety and well-being of our communities.



It is evident right here in the Flathead Valley where we have seen illegal substances like meth, heroin, and large quantities of fentanyl being smuggled into our communities at an alarming rate. This increase in illegal drug use not only burdens our economy but also fuels a surge in criminal activities, posing a significant threat to public safety.



Fentanyl is a potent and lethal substance, far more powerful than morphine or heroin. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), just 2 milligrams of fentanyl (10-15 grains of table salt) can be fatal for most individuals. Yet, this deadly drug is flooding our streets, wreaking havoc on families and communities.



Consider the ramifications of just one illegal immigrant bringing a mere kilogram of fentanyl into the United States. That single kilo equates to roughly a million doses, with a staggering street value of approximately $5 million. The repercussions are dire and far-reaching. Our first responders are inundated with emergency calls related to drug use, overdoses, accidents, and violent crimes. It is straining on our medical system, law enforcement agencies, and judicial system with taxpayers footing the bill for emergency services, medical care, incarceration, and rehabilitation programs.



I applaud Governor Greg Gianforte’s efforts to attack this problem at its source by sending National Guardsmen to the southern border.



In the meantime, until the border is secure, we are going to have to tackle this crisis at home. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the grave threats posed by porous borders. Our local law enforcement and first responders need our support and the support of our elected officials.



Marquis Laude

Marion